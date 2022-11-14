Adnan Sami Intends To Expose Reality Of What Pakistan Did To Him At Right Moment, ‘Will Shock Many’

Famous singer, Adnan Sami has hit the right chords with his mesmerizing voice not just in India but in neighboring countries too. With songs like Aye Udi Udi Udi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, and Lift Karadey to his credit, he still stands out among all the singers of present times. Sami, who denounced his citizenship of Pakistan to get the citizenship of India a few years back, was criticized by many from the cross border.

In the past, Adnan has slammed the former establishment of Pakistan multiple times. And recently, the prolific singer burst out again on the administration of India’s rival country. He took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt note on the same.

In his statement, Adnan said that people keep asking him why he has such contempt towards Pakistan. But he wants to tell one an all that there is absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to him. Actually, he is angry with the establishment of the country who did bad to him which ultimately became one of the big reasons for him to leave Pak. In his note, Adnan also showed his intend to expose their shocking reality to general public, but at the right moment.

As soon as Adnan Sami shared this piece, fans started coming out in his support. “Pak ppl will not appreciate that you chose India over them and it is understandable as well because of the relation between both countries! People can comment mean things so please do not comment much as this will give you more negative comments!”, wrote one user. Another penned, “India is with you!”

For the unversed, Adnan Sami was born in the UK to an Air Force veteran named Arshad Sami Khan and Naureen. While his mother belonged to Jammu, his father was from Pakistan. He is a recipient of Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour from 2020.