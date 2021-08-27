Afghan MP Treated As Criminal, Sent Back To Afghanistan; Check Deets

As per the latest news, an Afghan woman MP (Member of Parliament) named Rangina Kargar was deported from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on August 20. The woman is a member of Wolesi Jirga and represents the Faryab province as the chief of staff. She was traveling alone while her husband and four children were in Istanbul.

The woman said to The Indian Express, “I arrived at the IGI Airport early August 20 from Istanbul on a Fly Dubai flight. I held a diplomatic/official passport which facilitated visa-free travel under a reciprocal arrangement with India. I had travelled many times to India on the same passport in the past. I used to be waved through earlier, but this time, immigration officials asked me to wait. They said that they had to consult their superiors.”

The 36-year-old added, “After two hours from then, they deported me, I was treated as a criminal. I was not given my passport in Dubai. It was given back to me only in Istanbul.” – eventually, she was deported by the same airline to Istanbul via Delhi.

Further, she said, “It was not good what they did to me. The situation has changed in Kabul and I hope the Indian government helps Afghan women. No reason was given for the deportation, but it was probably related to the changed political situation in Kabul, maybe security. I had a doctor’s appointment at 11 am at a South Delhi hospital on the day (August 20), and had an August 22 return ticket to Istanbul.”

After she got deported by the security officials from entering India, the country welcomed two Afghan Sikh MPs – Narinder Singh Khalsa and Anarkali Kaur Honaryar. This happened just two days after what happened to her. Anyway, Honaryar was the Sikh woman to have entered the Afghan parliament. Both the Sikh MPs arrived on evacuation flights arranged by Delhi. On that note, Kargar later said, “Those flights were meant for Indians and Afghan Indians, not Afghans.”