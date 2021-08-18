Afghanistan-born Arshi khan is scared for her loved ones amid Taliban takeover: ‘I am hurt, unable to have food’

The Taliban seized the capital city of Kabul in Afghanistan after a week of armed conquest. They took over the presidential place and rechristened the country as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, two decades after they were removed by the US military.

Arshi in her recent interview said, “I was born in Afghanistan and later migrated to India with my family. I am now worried about the female citizens of the country after the Taliban’s rule comes into force. I am Afghani Pathan. And it scares me and gives me goosebumps. I’m worried about the female citizens of the country. I was born there and the thought, If I was one among them, is actually making me scream out of fear”, she said.

“I am really hurt and I am unable to have my food properly. My family is praying to god to help them. We still have a few relatives and friends there. It’s a bad time and we are helpless. Waiting for some miracle to happen,” she added.