Alia Bhatt has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism ever since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. She had to turn off her comments section to avoid getting all the negativity that people were spilling on her posts. She even received rape threats and now her sister Shaheen Bhatt is receiving the same kind of comments. And their mother Soni Razdan has had enough.

Soni Razdan lashes out on Instagram for failing to curb harassment. Soni shared a screengrab of Shaheen’s original post and wrote that social media has become ‘antisocial’. In her caption, Soni wrote, “@instagram I do hope you’re reading this and taking some note of it. Because it really gets to the root of the issue. So easy na to let the abusers off the hook. To let yourself off the hook. To let the onus fall on the abused to take action to protect themselves. It’s basically and fundamentally ALL WRONG.”

She continued, “And it’s high time it was stopped at the source itself. And the stinking abusers get their just desserts. Social media has for too long now become the most antisocial media mainly because those running the platforms are not doing enough to prevent abuse.”