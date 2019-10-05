After Break-up With Erica, Paarth Samthaan Dating Ariah Agarwal Of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2

Share

Love happens when it is bound to happen. And if you fall out of love with one person, you will find another one in a short time. There are a number of people who fall in love, fall out of it, and then find love in someone else. And when you are in the glamor world, this seems to become something normal.

Paarth Samthaan has been through the same situation recently. He was madly in love with his Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 co-star Erica Fernandez but the two couldn’t take their relationship to the next level. They could be seen spending time with each other off the set as well. But rumour has it that a certain Priyanka Solanki played the villain-of-the-piece, as her closeness with Parth, didn’t go down well with Erica.

Now, Paarth seem to be getting cozy with his other co-star on the show Ariah Agarwal. Sources say that Parth has often been spotted at Ariah’s Lokhandwala residence. Rumour has it that their attraction for each other is new, but galloping with giant strides.

Ariah Agarwal entered Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, a few months back, as Komolika’s (Aamna Sharif now, Hina Khan then) sister and Anurag’s (Parth) former love interest.