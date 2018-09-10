Share

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora were one of the strongest and most adorable couples in B-Town. However, around a year and a half back, the couple filed for divorce and shocked the entire nation. They decided to end their marriage of 19 years and get a divorce. They have a son together and have decided that they would not let their separation harm their son’s upbringing. They share a friendly relationship even after the divorce and make sure that they spend quality time together as a family and time and again.

After the divorce, it seems that the couple has successfully moved on with their lives. While Malaika is linked with Arjun Kapoor time and again, Arbaaz Khan is also rumoured to be dating an Italian model who is so hot, she can even make Malaika Arora jealous. Georgia Andriani, Arbaaz’s alleged girlfriend, is spotted on numerous occasions with Arbaaz Khan. They spend time together at lunches and dinners. In fact, Arbaaz and Malaika’s son Arhaan also accompanied his dad to meet Georgia once. Georgia also seems to have gotten along with the super powerful Khans. Here are some pictures of Georgia Andriani that will prove that she is indeed too hot to handle.