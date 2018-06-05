It was only recently when the popular Bollywood actor, Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia shocked one and all after announcing about their separation. The couple parted their ways after enjoying 20 long years of their matrimony together.

The ex-lovers released a joint statement announcing their split. And while it had hardly been a week since the two got separated, rumours are doing the rounds that Arjun has already found his new love.

Yes, you read that right!

Recently, a source close to the actor revealed to a leading web portal that the actor has probably found solace in a model-actress-Serbian dancer, Natasa Stankovic. The source was quoted as saying, “Arjun and Natasa got acquainted while working on Daddy and they have apparently kept in touch with each other.’’

If reports are to be believed, it is being said that Natasa is the same girl who had given a performance on the song Dance Dance in the actor’s production Daddy. The stunning lady was first seen in Prakash Jha’s Satyagraha. Other than that, Natasa has also participated in the eighth season of Bigg Boss and was a part of the famous DJ Wale Babu video by Badshah. She has also appeared in a couple of advertisements. She was last featured in Fukrey Returns dance number, Mehbooba.

For the uninitiated ones, another reason for Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia’s split is Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan. It was earlier told that Arjun and Sussanne’s increasing friendship didn’t go well with Mehr, which further resulted in frequent fights between the couple. Revealing the same, a close friend of the couple had earlier said, “When his equations with many industry friends were worsening, his friendship with Sussanne only strengthened over time and Mehr grew extremely insecure. It led to several fights between the couple.” The source further added, “Mehr and Sussanne yelled at one another before Mehr stormed out of the party. The two have not spoken to each other since.”

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia released their official statement announcing the separation on 28 May 2018. Their joint statement reads, “After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth.”

It further said, “We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey…Both of us being extremely private people feel strange to be making this statement, but such are the circumstances of our lives. Where the truth can get distorted and lost. We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would, therefore, appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on. We won’t be commenting on this any further.”