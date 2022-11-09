After Four Consecutive Flops, Akshay Kumar Changed His Game Plan, Made Big Announcement On Social Media!!

The year 2022 did not prove to be lucky for Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Five films of Khiladi Kumar were released this year. Out of this, four films hit the theaters and one film was streamed on OTT. Surprisingly, all the four films of the actor proved to be superflops at the box office and the makers suffered a loss of more than 450 crores. But, despite all this, Akshay Kumar did not give up. He is constantly signing new films. Meanwhile, he has made a shocking revelation.

Akshay Kumar

The actor revealed his new game plan by releasing a video on his social media account on Wednesday. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, ‘The fun of doing something new is something else, more information will be available soon…’. At the same time, in the video, the actor is seen saying that ‘I am about to do something new, have worked hard and have been doing it for a long time, I will share with you people, let me tell you, it is a wonderful thing’. Let us tell you that fans are commenting fiercely on the actor’s post. Netizens are demanding him to reveal his plan soon.

Watch Akshay Kumar’s New Announcement Video On Instagram Here!!

His fans have gone mad after listening to Akshay Kumar. Commenting on the actor’s post, a fan wrote, “Sir, you are great, whatever you do will be the best. You are our role model, we are with you in everything”. A user asked the question and wrote, “Sir, when will you announce ‘Hera Pheri’?” Not only this, one of his fans became emotional in the video of Akshay Kumar. He wrote, “Sir, I am 100% sure that there is no actor like you in Bollywood and never will be. You are an honest actor and Bollywood salutes you.”

Akshay Kumar

Let us tell you that recently it was being claimed in the reports that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is planning to work on the sequel of his three superhit films ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Awara Pagal Deewana’ and ‘Welcome’. However, no official information has come about this yet. Talking about the actor’s upcoming projects, he will soon be seen in films like ‘OMG 2’, ‘Selfie’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Gorkha’, ‘Rowdy Rathore 2’ etc.