‘After Govinda Naam Mera, I Won’t Work As Bai For Anyone’: Trupti Khamkar States; Checkout Reason!

Trupti Khamkar talks about her role of Manju Bai in the film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. She divulges that Manju Bai’s character is quite ‘badtameez’ for this film. However, she is loyal and committed towards her didi, played by Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi in the film is an authoritative figure in the family and Trupti is her bai. They both make Govinda dance to their beats.

The actress recalls a humorous scene in the film featuring Vicky Kaushal. She remarks without revealing the plot, ” I have never done anything like that on screen. So, there was a bit of awkwardness as well as fun. Vicky is such a beautiful co-actor that he does not let you feel that he is the hero and you are not. Trupti shares her views about Bhumi that she is a lovely fellow actor to work with. From now on, Trupti has decided to not to take any ‘maid’ roles unless it is the lead role. The actress got the role as there is a lot of typecasting involved in the Bollywood film industry. She received a call from Mukesh Chhabra’s office for the role of ‘Kaamwali Bai’. She immediately refuted it as she is observed and perceived as kaamwali bai almost everywhere outside. Since the actress is considered a Bai of Dharma production, she demanded either to give the lead role to her or she will not work as a maid.

On the work front, the actor shared that the shoot of the film was almost like a family function for her as the actor and director of the film were her old companions. The Bollywood diva added, “The scene where Bhumi asks Vicky, not me, to make tea for her- We used to say such things to each other in fun. We used to laugh like crazy all the time. The whole process was so much fun, every day of the shot will be a memory”. When the actress received a lead role in AltBalaji’s Girgit, she was 39 years old. She found herself lucky as Ekta Kapoor praised her acting skills at the audition. She further believes that if someone can break through and become the face of a series, then she has already broken the stereotype of the Bollywood industry.