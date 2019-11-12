After Her Haridwar Wedding, Mohena Kumari Singh Has A Beautiful Reception In Rewa: Pics Inside
Mohena Kumari Singh has been making headlines since she got married to Suyesh Rawat last month. She had a very traditional Rajput style wedding and was appreciated for her breathtaking avatar as a true blue Rajput bride. She wore a Rajasthani or Rajputana poshak and looked every bit like a dreamy Rajasthani bride.
Now, the couple hosted a lavish reception for their friends and family, and it was as royal as one could imagine it to be. The wedding reception was hosted in Rewa. Mohena looked like a dreamy newly-wed bride in her pink Rajasthani poshak which had intricate embroidery. Suyesh wore an off-white sherwani and carried a royal talwar with him. The TV actress won hearts with her simplicity at the reception.
View this post on Instagram
Mohena had an official bidaai from Rewa after the reception. She wore a yellow attire for the day, as her father and brother saw her off as she left for her in-laws’ house in Uttarakhand. They left the house in a carriage, while people kept showering flower petals on the couple.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#MoKiBidaai . . “मैं तेरी बाहों के झूले में पली बाबुल जा रही हूँ छोड़के तेरी गली बाबुल खूबसूरत यह ज़माने याद आयेंगे चाहके भी हम तुम्हे न भूल पायेंगे।” . . @mohenakumari all teary eye while leaving Rewa @divyarajsinghrewa @maharaja_rewa @raja_rewa . . King @suyeshrawat came at Rajkumari’s home to officially take his Queen @mohenakumari with him in his land of love and happiness. . . 📷 @13_apna_animesh_20.18 @gaur.pushkar @arpitavrm.23 #TheRoyalCouple #Rewa #RewaFort #SuMo #MohenaAddicted #Mohena #MohenaSingh #MohenaKumari #MohenaKumariSingh #SuyeshRawat