After Her Haridwar Wedding, Mohena Kumari Singh Has A Beautiful Reception In Rewa: Pics Inside

by · November 12, 2019

Mohena Kumari Singh has been making headlines since she got married to Suyesh Rawat last month. She had a very traditional Rajput style wedding and was appreciated for her breathtaking avatar as a true blue Rajput bride. She wore a Rajasthani or Rajputana poshak and looked every bit like a dreamy Rajasthani bride.

Now, the couple hosted a lavish reception for their friends and family, and it was as royal as one could imagine it to be. The wedding reception was hosted in Rewa. Mohena looked like a dreamy newly-wed bride in her pink Rajasthani poshak which had intricate embroidery. Suyesh wore an off-white sherwani and carried a royal talwar with him. The TV actress won hearts with her simplicity at the reception.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A sneak peak from the grand reception of queen👑💍 @mohenakumari di and king 👑 @suyeshrawat ji . ☺. Repost from @ri.mo.rav.vlogs . @mohenakumari @suyeshrawat #sumograndreception #mobangayidulhania #mokibidaai

A post shared by Aditi ❤Rimorav ❤❤ (@aditi__rimoravfan_3102000) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yrkkh_yrhpk_family_world❤❤❤ (@yrkkh_yrhpk_family_world) on

Mohena had an official bidaai from Rewa after the reception. She wore a yellow attire for the day, as her father and brother saw her off as she left for her in-laws’ house in Uttarakhand. They left the house in a carriage, while people kept showering flower petals on the couple.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yrkkh_yrhpk_family_world❤❤❤ (@yrkkh_yrhpk_family_world) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yrkkh_yrhpk_family_world❤❤❤ (@yrkkh_yrhpk_family_world) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#SUMO

A post shared by kaira_shivin_lover❤️(24.6Kfam) (@kairaz_crazy_fan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#MoKiBidaai . . “मैं तेरी बाहों के झूले में पली बाबुल जा रही हूँ छोड़के तेरी गली बाबुल खूबसूरत यह ज़माने याद आयेंगे चाहके भी हम तुम्हे न भूल पायेंगे।” . . @mohenakumari all teary eye while leaving Rewa @divyarajsinghrewa @maharaja_rewa @raja_rewa . . King @suyeshrawat came at Rajkumari’s home to officially take his Queen @mohenakumari with him in his land of love and happiness. . . 📷 @13_apna_animesh_20.18 @gaur.pushkar @arpitavrm.23 #TheRoyalCouple #Rewa #RewaFort #SuMo #MohenaAddicted #Mohena #MohenaSingh #MohenaKumari #MohenaKumariSingh #SuyeshRawat

A post shared by Teammohenasingh (@teammohenasingh) on

Loading...

You may also like...