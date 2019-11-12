After Her Haridwar Wedding, Mohena Kumari Singh Has A Beautiful Reception In Rewa: Pics Inside

Mohena Kumari Singh has been making headlines since she got married to Suyesh Rawat last month. She had a very traditional Rajput style wedding and was appreciated for her breathtaking avatar as a true blue Rajput bride. She wore a Rajasthani or Rajputana poshak and looked every bit like a dreamy Rajasthani bride.

Now, the couple hosted a lavish reception for their friends and family, and it was as royal as one could imagine it to be. The wedding reception was hosted in Rewa. Mohena looked like a dreamy newly-wed bride in her pink Rajasthani poshak which had intricate embroidery. Suyesh wore an off-white sherwani and carried a royal talwar with him. The TV actress won hearts with her simplicity at the reception.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yrkkh_yrhpk_family_world❤❤❤ (@yrkkh_yrhpk_family_world) on Nov 10, 2019 at 9:12pm PST

Mohena had an official bidaai from Rewa after the reception. She wore a yellow attire for the day, as her father and brother saw her off as she left for her in-laws’ house in Uttarakhand. They left the house in a carriage, while people kept showering flower petals on the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yrkkh_yrhpk_family_world❤❤❤ (@yrkkh_yrhpk_family_world) on Nov 10, 2019 at 11:54pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yrkkh_yrhpk_family_world❤❤❤ (@yrkkh_yrhpk_family_world) on Nov 10, 2019 at 11:48pm PST