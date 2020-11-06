Milind Soman has been in the limelight for a very long time. The model has been one of the sexiest men of all times. Yesterday, Milind Soman made it into the headlines for posting a pic while running nude on the beach. He was in the news for this pic and many people even made memes on him. This was kind of his way of wishing himself on hus birthday. The sensational body of the actor and model made everyone gush and we’ve been eyeing on the same since yesterday. Now, he has shared yet another picture on his social media from his Goa vacation and this time it is with his wife Ankita Konwar.

He shared the beautiful photo with his wife with a rather interesting caption. The caption could be read as, “A sunset everywhere is beautiful, in a pristine environment, where the mind of man has not brought change, where the air is clear and the earth is cleansing, or even in the places most polluted by human consumption, where humans themselves might find it impossible to breathe. Whatever the situation, sunsets are beautiful and can lift our spirits and inspire us to live simpler, more beautiful and positive lives #FridayFaces #fitnessaddicts #health #happiness #love #sunset #selfie #beach #life”

Both Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar are fitness freaks. And their love for fitness is clearly visible in the picture as well. Their well-toned bodies are visible in the picture.

While Milind Soman has shared his nude picture on his birthday, his much-younger wife shared yet another post for his birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day . . Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run”