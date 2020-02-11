After Hitting Ex-BF Vishal Aditya Singh With Pan, Madhurima Tuli Goes On An Exotic Vacay

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh made it to the headlines due to their fights in two back to back reality shows. While the two were seen fighting during the training and dance sessions in Nach Baliye, the

two were locked inside the Bigg Boss house. Madhurima entered as a wild card contestant and the fights between the two grew stronger.

They were even seen getting physically violent inside the house. On one occasion, Madhurima was seen hitting Vishal with her slippers and on the other, she broke a pan while hitting Vishal Aditya Singh on his bum with a pan. Now that the two are out of the house, Madhurima has flown down to an exotic location for a fun vacay.

Taking to her Instagram account, Madhurima Tuli shared a couple of glimpses from her beachy vacay and she looks content as ever. Interestingly, she was on workation. In the clip, Madhurima could be seen enjoying sun, sand and the sea. She was donning a floral dress with a cute cap and a massive pair of glares. “Work cum vacation is always fun.. Something exciting coming up will let you know soon,” wrote the actress in her caption. Here is a video she has shared from the trip.

Madhurima, in a recent interview, had accused Vishal Aditya Singh of hitting her when they were in a relationship. She added that she always used to forgive him, as she loved him a lot. Vishal, on the other hand,

rubbished all such claims. He, in fact, admits to still having a soft corner for Madhurima; however, he feels that they just can’t be together anymore.