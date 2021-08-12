After marriage, Kajal Aggarwal celebrated the first Hariyali Teej

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who has spread the magic of her performance in South Indian cinema as well as in Bollywood, is very active on social media. Kajal shares all the pictures related to her personal life and films on social media with her fans. Recently Kajal Aggarwal has shared a new picture of herself on Instagram. Actually, on Wednesday, August 11, Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her first Hariyali Teej after marriage.

She has shared some pictures on social media celebrating her Teej, in which her beautiful style has been seen. In these pictures, the actress is seen in a light green salwar suit. Along with this, Kajal is wearing a beautiful choker, stylish earrings around her neck and has put a demand for red roses on her forehead. Mehndi is adorned in her hands. In the pictures, Kajal’s mother is seen decorating her.

In the pictures on this special, Kajal’s mother is seen readying her. Apart from this, many other relatives are also seen around Kajal. Let us inform you that Kajal Aggarwal married industrialist Gautam Kitchlu on 30 October 2020.

Kajal often shares romantic pictures with her husband Gautam. Her pictures are very much liked among the fans. The wedding and engagement pictures of Gautam and Kajal also went viral. However, after marriage, now Kajal wants to do good films again and for this, she is making every effort.

At the same time, if reports are to be believed, Kajal Aggarwal’s married life is going very well, but after marriage, her film career has been affected a lot. Ever since she married businessman Gautam Kitchlu, she is not getting good offers from films. In such a situation, she has decided to reduce the fees by half to add good projects to her account.

On the work front, Kajal will be seen playing an important role in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film ‘Acharya’, besides she will also be seen in ‘Indian 2’ with Nagarjuna.