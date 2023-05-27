After Neil-Aishwarya This Couple Of ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Me’ Falls In Love: Checkout Who!

TV stars frequently fall in love while working on set, and it is one of the most beautiful things. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, stars of Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, met on the set of the TV programme and fell in love before marrying. And now there’s word from the set of this show that another TV pair has fallen in love.

This new couple fall in love of ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar me’

According to the Hindustan Times, Vihaan V Verma and Sneha Bhawsar are also the subjects of affair rumors. In the popular TV serial ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein,’ they both play Mohit Chavan and Karishma Chavan. According to the article, this couple is more than just best buddies. The two spend all of their time on set together, and if stories are to be believed, Vihaan and Sneha come together and consume dinner together. On the set, they are having fun with their new love.

Mohit and Karishma of Gum Hai Kisi ke pyar me fall in real love

The source continued, “All the time they’ve spent with each other has led to this beautiful bonding, and their friends are also happy to see them happy together.” They are the perfect couple that can’t live without one other.”Not only that, but their social media feeds are overflowing with photos of them together. According to the report when Sneha Bhawsar was asked about this, she smiled and maintained the attitude of “only good friends,” while Verma was not present

Neil-Aishwarya Also fell in love, with Ayesha Singh urf “Sai” dating This guy

Let us remind you that before this, actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met on the set of this show and married. While Ayesha Singh is dating Ishaan Rajesh Singh, the son of show producer Rajesh Ram Singh.