Bollywood Actress Richa Chadah who is known for her marvellous and strong acting faced racism at Georgia Airport. On Thursday Richa, took to tweeter where she shared her painful experience of meeting a “racist officer” at the passport control office while she was exiting from Georgia.



The ‘Fukrey’ actress wrote, “Met a racist AF officer at the passport control while exiting Georgia. Slammed my passport on the desk twice…muttered under her breath in Georgian, yelled and asked me to hurry. Sad that people like her are the last once we perhaps see on exiting the country”.

She also mentioned ,meeting the “gentlest cabbie “here.

Richa tweeted, “Yesterday, in Tbilisi, met the gentlest cabbie…He was so sweet, He changed my experience for the city, refused a tip, Smiled throughout. We communicated only through gestures but I could feel his heart”

The reason for her visiting Georgia was to shot for the second instalment of web shows. In the show, she will reprise her role as Mumbai Maverick team owner Zarina Malik.

Vivek Oberoi and Angad Bedi are also in the star cast of the show.

Apart from all this, we will see her in Anubhav Sinha’s, “Abhi to party shuru hui hai”, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s, “Panga” and a biopic of adult southern actress “Shakeela”.