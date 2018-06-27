Share

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor did not make their relationship official but the two give subtle hints and with their actions, it’s understood to us that there is something more than friendship. Their appearances together only add fuel to the fire. Also, Ranbir’s interview with the leading magazine cleared that they are serious about this relation.

Currently, Ranbir is busy with promoting his upcoming movie ‘Sanju’ but he manages to make time for her alleged girlfriend. The duo will be soon seen together for the movie “Bharamastra”. While the two never shied away from showing off their love to each other, as both of them say things about each other in Media.

Well, this comment also shows a different story!! Don’t you think?

Well, the good news for R.K. and Alia’s fans is that the lovebirds will soon be meeting each other’s parents and this news paved the way in the direction that they might be thinking to take their relationship to next level. Ranbir’s parents also reacted towards their relation, last week when Ranbir Kapoor met Sanjay Dutt along with dad Rishi Kapoor and mom Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt too joined the party. Pictures from the Party are doing rounds on social media.

There is a buzz in the town that Ranbir is taking his lady love to her mother’s Birthday party in Paris on the occasion of Neetu Kapoor’s 60th birthday along with his dad Rishi Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, niece Samara and others. They will be flying to New York this week. Also, a source close to the family confirmed,”Alia is currently shooting for ‘Kalank’ whereas Ranbir is busy with the promotions of Sanju. After Sanju releases, RK will be in the town for a week. He has informed the team of Sanju and the team of Brahmastra that he would be unavailable post-July 5 for a week. Whereas Alia has taken leave from the team of Kalank from July 6 to July 9. Both Alia and Ranbir would be flying out to Paris via Bulgaria together.”

This proves that Ranbir and Alia are so in love!

Another source adds, “Neetu Kapoor was present during Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebration on the sets of Brahmastra and they bonded quite well. This time for Neetu’s birthday, it’s not just RK who has invited his ladylove for the celebration. His daddy dearest Rishi Kapoor has extended an invite and there is no way she will decline it. Since Rishi Kapoor has planned the 60th birthday party for his lovely wife, he has personally invited close friends and family.”

As PeeCee introduced her rumoured boyfriend with her family and it looks like Alia and Ranbir are also following the way!

We are excited to see their Pictures together at the party! what about you? Tell us in the comment section below.