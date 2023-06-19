After Puneet Superstar, Was Palak Purswani Eliminated From Bigg Boss OTT 2? Details Here!

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT has begun, and in just two days, it has captured viewers’ interest. The candidates of the competition were announced on June 17 by host Salman Khan. A large number of well-known names entered the Bigg Boss OTT house, from Pooja Bhatt to Akanksha Puri. And the action has already started.

Inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 home, there are fights, relationships, and other happenings. The major event of the program is still eliminated. It appears as if the second elimination has happened. Although Palak Purswani has been eliminated, there is still more to come.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: What happens in the second elimination?

Together, but with a catch, Palak Purswani and Akanksha Puri entered Salman Khan’s show. Bigg Boss had stated that in the ensuing three hours, the viewers would decide their fate. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 audience decided to keep Akanksha Puri and boot Palak Purswani. She now has a second chance to stay alive in the house thanks to Bigg Boss. She is required to get 30,000 BB cash units.

The currency has been distributed to each competitor, and now Palak must persuade them to give it to her so she may survive in the home. She can stay in the house if she succeeds in doing so overnight; else, she is eliminated. It would be interesting to see if Palak Purswani is kept in the game for a long time by the other housemates or if she is ousted.

Eliminating Puneet Superstar

Puneet Superstar was the last person to leave the house before her. Puneet was ordered to leave the house on the first day because he damaged Bigg Boss OTT 2’s property. He put hand soap on his head and toothpaste on his face, which was deemed inappropriate behavior. Despite being warned, Puneet Superstar’s actions remained the same. Then he was told to go.