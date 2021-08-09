After Raj Kundra, FIR lodged against his wife Shilpa Shetty and mother-in-law Sunanda



It is said that when troubles come, they come from all sides. Something similar is happening these days with Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa Shetty, who was once in the news for films, reality shows, and her stunning looks, is facing constant problems these days. First of all, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police for making porn movies and uploading them on apps. He is currently in jail and all the revelations are being made about him. On the other hand, Shilpa’s problems have increased even more. Actually, Shilpa Shetty and her mother are accused of duping people crores in the name of Iosis Wellness Center. Two FIRs were registered against Shilpa and her mother at Hazratganj Vibhutikhand police station in Lucknow. Now the Lucknow Police has swung into action and the team has also reached Mumbai. At the same time, the other team will also reach Mumbai soon and both will be interrogated.



Along with this, there are also reports that if any evidence is found against Shilpa Shetty and her mother, then both can also be arrested. Let us tell you that Shilpa runs a fitness chain named Iosis Wellness Center. She is the chairman of this company while her mother Sunanda is the director. Shilpa and her mother are accused of taking crores of rupees from people in the name of opening branches of wellness centers and later did not fulfill their promise. Omaxe Heights resident Jyotsna Chauhan lodged an FIR against Shilpa and her mother in Vibhutikhand and Rohit Veer Singh in Hazratganj. Notices have also been sent to both of them for questioning. At the same time, shocking revelations are being made every day regarding the porn business of Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. The crime branch is considering Raj Kundra as the mastermind in the porn racket. It was revealed from his WhatsApp chat that he had made a deal to sell pornographic videos for several crores, while he had also set a goal to earn profit from his company. Sherlyn Chopra has also made many revelations about Raj Kundra, which shows that her problems are not going to reduce.





Along with this, Shilpa’s sister and actress Shamita Shetty has also come under the target of people. In fact, such things were said about Shamita that her sister-in-law used to bear her expenses. Shamita had refused to accept these things. At the same time, Shamita was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT, due to which people trolled her badly. Shilpa is currently in trouble from all sides. After the arrest of her husband, she had issued a statement appealing to the people that the privacy of their children should be taken care of and the matter should not be encouraged by giving opinions on half-incomplete things. Now it has to be seen what decision comes out regarding the case of Shilpa Shetty and her mother.