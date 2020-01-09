After Referring Late Kushal As ‘Careless Father’, His Wife Calls Him ‘Doting Father’

After almost two weeks of television actor Khushal Punjabi’s de`ath, there have been some unsettling statements made by her ex-wife Audrey Dolhen, a French national, on his careless behaviour when it came to their son Kian. Though the couple were very much in love when they decided to take their relationship to the next level and got married in November 2015 in Goa, they somehow lost it in the midst of all the struggle that the actor was facing in his professional life. Last seen in the drama ‘Ishq mein marjaavan’, the actor hit a low due to lack of work and was going through unfathomable pain due to his separation from his wife. The news about his demise where he committed sui`cide by hanging himself in his Bandra residency called out for her ex-wife to fly back to India, who was currently living in shanghai with their three years old son.

And now, Kushal’s family gracefully refuted all the reports of him being a careless father and financially dependent. They have also urged to peacefully leave them in grieve. As per a report in SpotBoyE, the family’s statement read, “It has been an emotional challenge for us all as a family to cope with his loss, as you can imagine and most importantly for his young son who is barely 4 years old. There have been multiple reports through various media that have been falsely reported as being given by members of Kushal’s family and we hereby confirm these as not true. Kushal was a very doting father who shared a close relationship with his son, and who was financially stable. Today, we stand together as one family in mourning.”

The statement further read, “Kushal will always be remembered fondly as a much-loved part of this family and will be missed by all of us. We stand by each other in our loss as a family and request you to please refrain from false speculations and reports on Kushal to allow his soul to rest in peace. While we do hope that this joint statement from us will put an end to any further speculation, we urge people and the media to please respect the family’s privacy, especially that of his young son and leave us to grieve.”

For those who came late, few days back, his wife, Dolhen, who is currently working as CCO in CMA CGM China Shipping Company, also expressed her views on Kushal as a father and displayed her resentment by calling him ‘careless’. “I was on contract with my company and Kushal was not able to understand this. He wanted me to shift to London. It was not possible for me to quit my job. Kushal was a careless father who never bothered about his son’s future. I was at the receiving end in the marriage and not him. I was with our son Kian in France for Christmas holidays”