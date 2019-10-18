After Seeing Deepika Padukone’s Latest Photos Ranveer Singh, Wants To Take The Next Flight Home!

Share

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples of B-town. It’s been almost a year since B-town couples Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married but their social media PDA continues to give us some major couple goals.

Ranveer Singh never leaves the chance to surprise and left naughty comments every time his wife shares a new post on social media. The duo also often gets engage themselves on social media PDA that will make you go ‘crazy’.

Deepika Padukone attended the Mami Film Festival last night and was seen wearing a strapless gown with a black top and she looked no less than a princess in a pink gown. She had her hair tied in a loose bun and completed the attire she wore gold earrings. As she shared several pictures of herself on Instagram, hubby Ranveer could not contain his excitement and was seen commenting on wifey’s post.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared some gorgeous pictures of her look. She almost looked dreamy in her outfit.

View this post on Instagram #jiomamimumbaifilmfestival A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 17, 2019 at 7:13am PDT

Deepika’s fans poured the comment section with all the love and Ranveer Singh too, couldn’t stop himself from showering all the love in deeps post. After looking at her pictures, the actor was seen leaving a comment, “Ok that’s it. I’m on the next flight home.”

While there was another beautiful post where he wrote, “Uff Yeh Nikhri Twacha Ka Raaz Bata Doh”. Isn’t he adorable!?

Talking about the event, Deepika expresses her view on digital streaming. she stated, “I believe that digital streaming and social media have led to our isolation. “In the age of digital streaming and social media which is slowly but surely isolating us, the Mumbai Academy of Moving Images (MAMI) binds us without boundaries, inhibitions and, most importantly, without any fear. She said the artist who believes in the power of cinema, I say this now that we need this now than ever before.”

well! Ranveer and Deepika are surely the couples made in heaven the two always seen supporting each other and looked all happy together.