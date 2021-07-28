After Suresh Raina Controversy “I am also a Brahmin”, Now Ravindra Jadeja has added fuel to fire by his identification as a “RajputBoy Forever”, social media is buzzing with posts and comments of fans and opponents. Let’s have a look.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has been embroiled in controversy by identifying himself as a casteist during a live cricket commentary on “I am also a Brahmin”.

Netizens have been sharing harsh criticism on social media in protest of his comments. The video of Suresh Raina speaking on the issue is also being shared fast on social media.

Even after the Suresh Raina controversy, the statement of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has added fuel to fire.

Ravindra Jadeja has posted with the hashtag #RajputBoy…

Social media users are giving different views as per their understanding, some are against whereas others are supporting Suresh Raina.

Other than Ravinder Jadeja, many well-known names have come forward to support Suresh Raina’s controversial stand.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has been invited to join the commentary during the opening match of the ongoing DNPL cricket tournament in Tamil Nadu between Leica Coimbatore Kings and Salem Spartans on Monday. He is already a member of the Chennai Super Kings squad for the Indian Premier League.

The competition commentator then asked Suresh Raina how he was embracing South Indian culture. The commentator said the question was raised because he saw the observance of a culture of cutting, dancing, and whistling. The reason is that the CSK team’s motto is “Whistle”.

The CSK IPL Team 2021 slogan is Yellow and Whistlepodu, in this Whistlepodu means cheering the team players by traditionally blowing whistles, unique to Chennai style.

Suresh Raina responded by saying,

“I think. I am also a Brahmin. I have been playing in Chennai since 2004. I love this culture. I love my teammates. I have played with Anirudh Srikanth, Badri, Bala Boy (L. Balaji). We have some things to learn from here. The management is there. We have the right to examine ourselves in depth. I love the culture of Chennai. I am lucky to be on the CSK team. I hope to participate in more games there,”

But the words of Suresh Raina, who identified himself as a Brahmin, have become the talk of cricket fans and netizens.

Suresh Raina was born in Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh. He has been involved in local cricket since 2002 and national and international cricket since 2005. Raina, who made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at the age of 19, scored a century in a Test match in July 2010. He was a member of the Indian team that won the Cricket World Cup in 2011 and has been the captain of the Indian team. He is currently the vice-captain of the Chennai Super Kings.