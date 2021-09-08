After Thalaivii, These Three Big Films Will Be Released In Theaters!

The year 2020 has proved to be very bad for the film industry. The outbreak of the Covid pandemic spread in the country forced the lockdown of cinemas, due to which no film could be released for several months. Theaters were also opened for some time in December, but even then, except for one film, no major filmmaker took the risk of releasing his film. After this, the second wave of Covid came and theaters were closed again. But now after about a year and a half, things are back to normal again. From offices, markets, malls to cinema halls have opened, but with some rules and regulations.



Barring a few places in Maharashtra and South, theaters have opened everywhere and the release of films has started. Recently, Akshay Kumar’s films ‘Bell Bottom’ and ‘Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Chehre’ have been released on the big screen. Two days later, on September 10, Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Thalaivii’ is also going to be released in theaters. Meanwhile, three more films have been announced for release in theatres.



Confirming this news, Dr. Jayantilal Ghadah, Chairman of Pen Studio, has given the names of the three films that will be released in theatres. Those three films are Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia’s second film ‘RRR’ directed by Rajamouli, and John Abraham’s film ‘Attack’. Pen Studio has given information about this by tweeting on its official Twitter handle.



In the year 2020, when theaters were opened for some time, two Bollywood films ‘Indu Ki Jawani’ and ‘Mumbai Saga’ were released in theaters. Although both the films proved to flop at the box office. The films didn’t do many collections. While Indu Ki Jawani featured Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in the lead roles, Mumbai Saga saw the pairing of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. The Covid Pandemic also had a big hand in the flop of these films. This is also the reason for the film’s flop.