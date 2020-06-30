The debate around nepotism is going strong in the Bollywood industry. Many stars have come out speaking their ordeal or the struggles they have faced during their career. Now, a virtual event was hosted by Disney plus Hotstar where stars like Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn went live to promote their movies. This has caused a stir after Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu denied the opportunity to promote their films on OTT platform like others.

Now, Kunal Kemmu took to his twitter handle and touched upon the topic such as love, respect and equal opportunities to prove one’s capabilities. Kunal further demanded equal opportunities so that even he can take a big leap. His tweet came in as the Disney+ Hotstar event with Alia, Akshay, Ajay, Varun and Abhishek went live and the five promoted their films. The list did not include Vidyut and Kunal whose films too are releasing on the OTT platform. His tweet read, “Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai.” Check out the tweet below:

Click here to check the tweet directly on twitter.

Soon after, the netizens come out to support Kunal and one of the users wrote, “It was very unfair of @DisneyplusHSVIP to not have you and Vidyut on their Multiplex announcement event. You too should get a platform to promote your movie “Lootcase” like other actors. But stay assured that all this will change soon” and a few more. Check out some replies:

Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase starring Rasika Dugal is also set to hit the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The list also includes Laxxmi Bomb, Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Khuda Haafiz which entertain the audience during this COVID-19 lockdown.