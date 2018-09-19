When it’s an India vs Pakistan match both the countries come to a standstill. With this high-intensity clash that is going to take place today, India tennis ace Sania Mirza has opted out to sign out social media. While fans can’t wait for this Indo-Pak match, Mirza is going to stay low for a bit till the frenzy dies out. Sania, wife of Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, took to Twitter to announce her decision.

With her tweet, it seems that Sania has decided to dodge troll attacks from both sides of the India-Pakistan border. Taking to Twitter, Sania wrote: “Soo less than 24hrs to go for this match,safe to sign out of social media for a few days since the amount of nonsense thts gonna b said here can make a ‘regular’ person sick ,let alone a pregnant one Later guys!Knock yourselves out!BUT remember-ITS ONLY A CRICKET MATCH! Toodles!”

In August, Sania swiftly took down trolls who sought to bring her down for wishing Pakistan a happy Independence Day. Sania was criticised for wishing Independence Day to Pakistan. One of her followers Romeo Gold 2.0 asked the tennis ace: “Happy Independence Day @MirzaSania.. aapka independence day aaj hi hai na (Your Independence Day must be today).”

To which Sania replied, “Jee nahi.. mera aur mere country ka Independence Day kal hai, aur mere husband aur unnki country ka aaj!! (No. My country and my Independence Day is tomorrow while my husband and his country’s is today!) Hope your confusion is cleared!! Waise aapka kab hai?? (When is yours?) Since you seem very confused..”