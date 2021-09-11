Kangana Ranaut’s film Thalaivii has been embroiled in controversies since its release. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.J.R. Her party AIADMK has objected to this film based on Jayalalithaa’s life. The party’s claim that some of these scenes are like this in the film is factually incorrect. Party leader and former minister D Jayakumar spoke to the media after watching the film. He said this film is made very well. If some scenes are deleted, then it can prove to be a big hit.





Thalaivii is based on the life of J. Jayalalithaa and her mentor MGR. It is shown in the film how after a successful film career, Dayalalitha starts her political journey and becomes the Chief Minister of the state. D Jayakumar says that in this film it is shown that MGR asks for a ministerial post in the first DMK government. While this did not happen. MGR never asked for the post, he just wanted to remain as an MLA.



However, according to reports, Jayakumar said that Annadurai wanted MGR to become the minister, but he himself had refused it. And then later he was made Deputy Chief of Small Savings Department, a new post. It should be removed from the film to show that MGR asked for the post. Jayakumar has objections to another scene in the film showing Jayalalithaa meeting Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi and MGR was not aware of this. She said that this is absolutely wrong, as she never went against her leader. He also said that in some scenes MGR was shown giving less importance to Jayalalithaa which is not true. Talking about Kangana’s upcoming films, she will soon be seen in the film Dhaakad and is also working in a film on Indira Gandhi.