Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked her debut on social media during her Cannes trip tenure. Since then, her fans are delighted as she regularly shares her memories on her account.

Recently, on father’s day, Aishwarya shared an endearing picture of her late father Krishna Rai. In the picture, she is seen sitting with her mother and Aaradhya, holding a picture of her father in her hand. Aishwarya’s father died last year due to cancer and it was a great shock to the Rai family.

💖 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jun 17, 2018 at 10:02am PDT

On the same day she again uploaded a picture with hubby Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya and undoubtedly the trio looks too adorable in the picture.

Take a look at the picture:

💖💖💖 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jun 17, 2018 at 10:56am PDT

Abhishek also shared his happiness on his Instagram account and shared a picture of being a proud daddy of a cute little daughter. In the picture, he is holding Aaradhya and they both are smiling all the way, along with the picture he wrote a caption“#happyfathersday to this angel for making me a father and making me realise what it takes to do what a father needs to do. I hope I can make you very proud. Papa loves you.”

Moreover, in an interview with a leading daily, he said that Aaradhya likes everything and she just loves playing around. He also said that he’d be very happy with whichever sport she decides to pursue. “The thing with children is that you have to let them follow whatever their heart tells them to do. Just let them do it and see where it goes,”

Indeed he is a great daddy!

On father’s day, it looks like Aish missed her father too much. As Former Miss World shared the third picture in a row in which she is posing with her sisters, Aaradhya and her nieces standing along with the big cutout of her dad’s picture.

ARB captioned the photo stating, “SISTERSUNDAY”

✨💖SISTERSUNDAY😘🌈 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jun 17, 2018 at 7:40pm PDT

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in movie ‘Fanne Khan’ directed by Atul Manjrekar who is debuting with this movie. Along with Aishwarya, the film stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the main lead role. The movie is set to hit the screens by August 2018.

It has also been speculated that the teaser of ‘Fanne Khan’ will be featured with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju which is slated to release on June 29, 2018.

The initial release date of ‘Fanne Khan’ was supposed to be during Eid weekend but now will release a month after that. As the movie makers don’t want their movie to clash with Salman Khan’s Race 3.