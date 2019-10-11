Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Again Proves That Her Beauty Is Evergreen Beauty

Share

Tweet

Pin 5 shares

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is an eternal beauty is ruling the world with her stunning looks and cool nature was made Miss World in the year 1994. She made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam’s 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya with Bobby Deol that same year.

On 10th October 2019, Aishwarya took her Instagram to flaunt her beauty. The actress looked gorgeous in a red saree with golden embroidery. She accessorised the look with over-sized earrings, a ring and a watch. The look was rounded off with subtle makeup, nude lips, and lustrous tresses. Along with the picture, the actress wrote”⏱💐Longines Family wishing All Seasons Greetings with all our love always ✨💝✨” Have a look at the beautiful pictures:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3bSJnBJPPl/?utm_source=ig_embed

Earlier, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actress appeared as a guest on the celebrity chat show, Famously Filmfare. She shared how her husband Abhishek proposed her for the first time. She said, “I remember. During the shoot of Jodha Akbar’s song ‘Khwaja Mere Khwaja’, sitting as a bride, and I am like, omg this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre and Ashutosh is like you are engaged and I am like what.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B29FJ8qF0n7/

She further talked about her sudden Roka ceremony. She had said, “I didn’t even know there’s something called a ‘roka’ ceremony. We are South Indians, so, I don’t know what a ‘roka’ is and suddenly there is this call from their house to ours; ‘we are coming’. And we were like, okay. And I’m like, dad? He was like; it will take him one more day (to come).” She went on to say, “Abhishek was like ‘we are all coming and I can’t stop dad. We are on our way. We are coming to your place’. I’m like, ‘Oh my God!’ So, this ‘roka’ is happening with a call to my father, who is out of town.”

Aishwarya also talked about her journey of being a super mom in the same interview. She said, “That’s probably the best compliment you could have given me and it’s just has been the most natural, unconditional experience of my life. And it’s love in its true definition. And I don’t want to define it, I don’t want to break it down. I don’t define it in words because you can’t. So, I just want to say thank you, that’s the nicest thing I have heard.”