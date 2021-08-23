Bollywood’s well-known actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not only known in the industry for her acting but also her beauty. Aishwarya Rai is not very active on social media. Despite this, the fans eagerly wait for his every post. Meanwhile, a video of Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has surfaced on social media. In this video, Aishwarya is seen dancing with the whole family at the wedding of her cousin Shloka Shetty.



A video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has surfaced. In this heart-touching video, you can see that Aishwarya is wearing a cream-colored shimmery gown. At the same time, Abhishek is also wearing a cream color sherwani. Also, you can see that Aaradhya Bachchan has carried a red color shimmery gown. Aaradhya looks no less than an angel in this dress. In this video, Aishwarya’s sister Shloka Shetty is seen telling about the whole wedding. At the same time, this is the highlight video of every function of Shloka’s wedding. At the beginning of the video, where his entire family is seen dancing with Shloka Shetty. At the end of the video, Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya are seen doing a tremendous dance on the stage. This family dance video of Bachchan is being liked by the fans. At the same time, Aaradhya is also seen hugging the bride Shloka at the time of farewell. Fans are constantly giving their feedback by commenting on this video.



Talking about Aishwarya Rai’s work front, she will soon be seen in the Tamil film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. If reports are to be believed, she may also be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun. Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the film ‘Fanney Khan’. Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor were in the lead with her in this film. While Abhishek Bachchan was seen in Big Bull and Ludo. In which his acting was praised. He is now going to be seen in the dasvi.