Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are all set to reunite after 8 years with an Anurag Kashyap-produced film Gulab Jamun. Now, buzz is that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave up the opportunity to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in order to be able to share screen space with her husband in Gulab Jamun.

The visionary filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has directed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Guzaarish. Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying, “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had to choose between working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and sharing screen space with her husband Abhishek Bachchan, as the dates for both films were clashing.”

“And she chose the film with her husband. They haven’t worked together in eight years. And more importantly, both of them have fabulous roles in Gulab Jamun. They’re going to be playing characters they’ve never played before,” added the source.

After months of will they/won’t they, Aishwarya confirmed the Bachchans are indeed returning with Gulab Jamun in an interview with mid-day in July: “AB (Abhishek Bachchan) and I have agreed to do Gulab Jamun. I told AB that he needs to decide what he wants to do after Manmarziyaan.”

Aishwarya was recently seen in Fanney Khan while Abhishek will be soon seen in Mannmarziya. Abhishek and Aishwarya have previously worked together in films like Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Raavan, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and Sarkar Raj.

Are you excited to watch Abhishek and Aishwarya together on the silver screen again?




