Aishwarya Rai Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan And Sonali Bendre, Pictures Inside

Karwa Chauth is one of the most special and awaited festivals for all Indians, especially the women. It is believed that fasting for their husbands on this day gives them a longer and healthier life. The Bachchans celebrate each and every occasion with extra glam and this time was no different. Aishwarya was looking breathtaking in a yellow coloured saree. The Bachchan ladies celebrated the festival with their close friends and family and we also spotted Abhishek’s bhabhi Sonali Bendre. Sonali took to her Instagram and shared the pictures and captioned them as, “Moon Spotting #KarwaChauth”. Take a look:

Last year on October 27, 2018, while all the ladies were geared up for celebrating the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Abhishek took to his twitter to share a special message for all the husbands out there. He wrote, “#KarvaChauth, good luck ladies. And the dutiful husbands who should also be fasting with their wives! I do.” Isn’t it just so romantic?

In an interview, Abhishek had once shared, “I don’t believe in it (Karva Chauth), but if my wife is doing something for my health, then it is my duty to be with her. That’s why I will be flying to be with my wife.” Earlier we had stumbled upon a video of Abhishek and Aishwarya celebrating their first Karwachauth post marriage. In the video, we could spot Aishwarya looking gorgeous in a yellow saree. On the other hand, Abhishek can be seen complimenting her look in a kurta. Take a look:

For those who don’t know, Abhishek and Aishwarya’s love story had a perfect filmy tadka. The two met on the sets of their movie Dhau Akshar Prem Ke and felt an instant connection. Although Aishwarya Rai was already dating Salman Khan at that time, the two again did a film together Kuch Na Kaho. However, love didn’t blossom between the two before they started doing the movie Dhoom 2 together. After Dhoom 2, the couple did a number of other movies like Umrao Jaan that saw their love blossoming into a much stronger connection. And during the shoot of their superhit movie Guru, Abhishek Bachchan decided to propose Aishwarya Rai for marriage.

They were in New York, shooting for Guru when Abhishek decided that it is Aishwarya Rai he wanted to marry and couldn’t spend a day without her by his side. The story of their proposal is also worth sharing. It was a freezing night in New York in 2007 when Abhishek went down on his knees with a ring in his hand, in the balcony of their hotel, and asked Aishwarya for marriage. Though she was surprised and completely swept off her feet, the lady said ‘Yes’.

The most surprising thing is that unlike other stars who shut down a Tiffany for the perfect ring or who flew down to another country to get the ring, Abhishek didn’t even use a real solitaire for the romantic proposal. Yes, Abhishek proposed Aishwarya for marriage with a fake ring in his hand and lots of love in his heart. It was the same fake ring that he used in Guru to propose his lady-love in the film.

We wish Abhishek and Aishwarya a lifetime of togetherness.