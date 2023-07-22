Aishwarya Rai Trolled For Her Airport Look; Internet Praises Aaradhya’s Gesture For Paps!

Aishwarya Rai is one of the most influential actresses in the Indian Film industry. She gained recognition after winning the Miss World pageant in 1994. The actress got married to Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and the couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya in 2011. Aishwarya’s jaw dropping acting and fashion skills continue to inspire generations over the years. Recently, Abhishek along with his wife, Aishwarya and daughter, Aaradhya was spotted at the Mumbai airport. However, it was Aaradhya’s gesture that grabbed netizens’ attention. This time it was not Aaradhya instead her doting mother, Aishwarya who was brutally trolled by the internet users. While it was Aaradhya who won hearts due to her cutesy gesture.

Aishwarya Bachchan along with Abhishek and Aaradhya papped at the Mumbai Airport

It was today on July 22, 2023, when the trio, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek and Aaradhya was papped at the Mumbai airport. The Bachchan family looked stunning in their respective cool attires. Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a black-hude attire and a black oversized coat. Along with it, she carried a pair of white sneakers and a handbag. On the other hand, Abhishek looked dapper in grey-hued sweatshirt and blue denim jeans.

Aaradhya’s adorable gesture grabbed netizens’ attention

Aishwarya Rai’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan looked adorable in a comfy outfit. It was Aaradhya’s expression which grabbed eyeballs and won netizens’ hearts. Aaradhya greeted the paparazzi adorably by folding hands and flashing a lovely smile. Her folding the An internet user commented to the viral video and penned:

“Ash’s daughter is sweet and humble.”

Netizens trolled Aishwarya for her fashion sense

It was a surprise when fans praised Aaradhya Bachchan for her gesture. However, Aishwarya’s attire didn’t go well with the netizens and they trolled her. One user mentioned, “Aishwarya’s dressing sense has gone complete disaster over the years.” Another one commented, “I love Aishwarya but I don’t know what’s up with her sense of style.” While another comment read, “I don’t know but somehow it seems as if Aishwarya is sad deep inside. Her style deteriorated after marriage. Always oversized black robe style. And such hairstyle.” Another one wrote, “She looks clown now.”