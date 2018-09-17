Trolling everyone seems to be the darkest trend that social media has ever seen. It seems that everyone is eager to put their nose in everyone else’s business without minding their own of the internet. While majority of Bollywood stars have been a target of the internet trolls, it is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is trolled time and again by the netizens for her parenting skills.

Sometime back, Aishwarya Rai was trolled for kissing Aaradhya on the lips, then she was questioned again and again as to why she holds Aaradhya’s hand even though she is a big girl now. This time, the netizens have gone to another level and trolled Aishwarya Rai for not being a good mother to Aaradhya and making her crippled by putting down her confidence.

On September 9,2018 Aishwarya received the prestigious Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first edition of Women In Film and Television (WIFT) India. Proud husband Abhishek Bachchan posted a picture of wifey Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya receiving the award with a caption, “And the Mrs. is awarded the Meryl Streep award for excellence at WIFT. The little one gives her a congratulatory hug, and I look on (to the photo) a very proud husband!”

And the Mrs. is awarded the Meryl Streep award for excellence at WIFT. The little one gives her a congratulatory hug, and I look on (to the photo) a very proud husband! pic.twitter.com/tmaICHSa1N — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 9, 2018

Sometime later, even Aishwarya Rai posted a picture on her social media account with daughter Aaradhya while holding the trophy. She captioned the picture, “You my Aaradhya complete me💖 Divine Blissful Eternal LOVE 😍😇✨”

As she returned to India after receiving the award, Aishwarya Rai was seen exiting the airport with daughter Aaradhya and mother Brinda Rai. While her mother was struggling to walk due to her age, it was Aaradhya Bachchan whom Aishwarya Rai decided to support. This made the video go viral and attracted a lot of trolling from the netizens. Here’s the video followed by the comments from the trolls.