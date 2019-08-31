Aishwarya Rai’s Second Duplicate Found In Iran: See The Iranian Model To Believe

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women in the world. And even the world agreed to it when she won the Miss World title in 1994. Post her victory, she has won hearts not just in India but the entire world is her fan. Everyone anticipates her look for each global event and she also manages to turn heads with her stunning beauty. While many adore her, some envy her beauty, some want to look like her and then there are some who have been blessed with the looks of the Helenian beauty.

We’ve all heard the fact that there are seven people with the same face in the world. While one such person with the same look as Aishwarya Rai was found in Bollywood itself in the form of Sneha Ullal there is another girl who has the same looks as Aishwarya. the lady is an Iranian model by the name of Mahlagha Jaberi. As per many media reports, her uncanny resemblance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is something unmissable. First, take a look at Mahlagha Jaberi’s picture:

