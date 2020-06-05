Social media trolling is nothing new nowadays and there have been many cases of stars being trolled to another level. Now, it was Aishwarya Sakhuja, an actress who is known for her roles in shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Main Na Bhulungi, and many more, who has been at the receiving end. A sick troll tried to slam the actress telling her to grow bigger boobs. The actress wasn’t in the mood to take it all in like other stars and came out to slam the person and even seek police intervention.

Yesterday, Aishwarya took to her twitter handle and exposed a troll who’s name is Chiraqg Ranka. The actress shared a screenshot of DM from her Instagram account. She tweeted, ” Why is this ok? Why should i take this lying down?why should i ignore? It may seem small to some but i refuse to take this nonsense”.

As soon as the actress shared it, a lot of netizens came in support of her and said one should always expose such disgusting acts. A user named Swasthi wrote, “No ! You shudnt ! This is definitely NOT Okay! Lots of guys send messages like this and its really frustrating and disgusting. I hope @MumbaiPolice will take some action against them!”. Another user Projoy Paul said, “People think, on the internet they can hide behind a mask and be safe from any consequence. I’m sure more than 90% of them wont have the guts to say it upfront. Such sick mentality.” Also her friend Karan Kundra retweeted what actress wrote. Take a look at some more comments.

Aishwarya Sakhuja is currently playing the character of Ahana Singhania in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Chahatein. However, the show has currently gone off-air due to the lockdown situation.

