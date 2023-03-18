Ajay And Kajol Devgan’s Latest Intriguing Twitter AMA Session Was A Hit; Here’s What He Said!

Ajay Devgan is one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema. He has won several awards, including the National Award and Filmfare Awards.

The actor also founded his own production house, Ajay Devgn FFilms, in 2000. He has produced many successful movies. He has also won the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian award.

Ajay Devgan’s AMA session

Ajay Devgan, aka the master of all things cool, has answered a few of your questions. His latest Twitter AMA session included some really clever and eye-catching answers to questions asked by his fans.

The star also retweeted some great photos of his son Yug from their Varanasi trip, and the caption for the photo said it all! Ajay and Kajol, who have been together since the film Hulchul, are also parents to daughter Nysa. The actor has also starred in many films over the years, including Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, and Raju Chacha. He also starred in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which he co-wrote.

Ajay has a long list of impressive feats, including starring in the first ever film to be made on video. He has starred in numerous television shows as well, but it was his newest film that got him some serious viral attention.

Ajay Devgan’s response

Ajay Devgan and Kajol Devgn’s latest Twitter AMA session has left fans smitten. The actor was questioned about the ongoing debate on whether Hindi is India’s national language and his reply to Kichcha Sudeep’s tweet has gone viral on social media.

After Ajay Devgn’s answer, netizens are making hilarious memes and jokes on the issue. Some people are slamming the actor for saying that Hindi is India’s national language while others are trolling him for his ignorance.

Ajay and Kajol have a son, Yug and daughter Nysa who are both now in their teens. The couple have been married for over a decade and are currently on an extended maternity leave. They are also pursuing dance, which is their passion. The cou have appeared in several films such as Hulchul, Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, and Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. They have also won a National Award for their roles in these films.

Ajay Devgan’s reply

The Twitter AMA session between Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep has sparked a debate on whether Hindi is India’s national language. While some fans are slamming Sudeep for making such comments, others have come up with hilarious memes to mock the actor.

Ajay Devgn has responded to the AMA session by saying that he is not a racist, and does not believe that there is any one nation language. He further said that he loves all languages, and has never been discriminated against because of his language choice.

However, he was still quick to take a jibe at Kichcha Sudeep’s statement on the language. He said that there are many different languages in India, but we love Hindi because it is our mother tongue. He also mentioned that Bollywood should not only dub their movies in Hindi but also in other languages as well.

The actor’s response to the AMA session came a day after he and wife Kajol. They were spotted with their son Yug and daughter Nysa at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The father-son duo were accompanied by Ajay’s nephew Daanish Gandhi. And they were seen dancing to the song Halamithi Habibo, which is featured in Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s film Beast.