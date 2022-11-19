Ajay Devgan And Kajol Twins In Black, Shriya Saran Kisses Her Husband, Fans Love Their Chemistry!

Ajay Devgan and Tabu from Drishyam 2 finally hit theatres on Friday. A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai on Thursday and the main actors watched the film along with their husbands. Ajay arrived with actress and wife Kajol and Ishita with her husband Vatsal Sheth and Shriya Saran with husband Andrei Koscheev.

Ajay and Kajol were twinning in black outfits and preferred not to smile when they posed for the camera together. Ajay was wearing a black shirt and trousers with a jacket while Kajol was wearing a black sari. Meanwhile Arriving in a red sari and gold earrings, Shriya briefly kissed her husband Andrei in a blue suit. Ishita chose a shiny green sari for the occasion, while Vatsal joined her in a black suit.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 stars Akshay Khanna as Inspector Tarun Ahlawat, who will be reinvestigating a murder case. In the 2015 film Drishyam, Ajay who played Vijay’s character made everyone believe that his family had gone on vacation, which was the perfect plan to prevent his family from being accused of murder. Shriya played the wife and Ishita played the daughter again in the sequel.

Drishyam was a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal. It was directed by Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

Meanwhile, Kajol is gearing up for her next film, Salam Venky, in which she plays the strong mother of her son, who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Vishal Jethwa of Mardaani 2 played his son in the film. The Revathi-directed film will hit theatres on December 9th.