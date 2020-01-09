Ajay Devgan Reacts On Kids Nysa And Yug Being Trolled On Social Media, “Initially It Was Difficult But Now The Kids Also Know What It Is”

Being a celebrity comes with its own baggage. Leading a celebrity’s life is not as easy and glamorous as it seems. When you are a celebrity you are under the constant media radar. In the day and age of social media, once you get engulfed in its traps, there is no coming out. While it can show you the brightest of times, it can also give a hard time living. You can find your fans and appreciators on social media and simultaneously, there would be trollers making fun of everything you say, do, or wear. And Ajay Devgan’s target Nysa is a favourite of trolls. She gets trolled for the slightest of reasons.

In a recent interview with Etimes, Ajay opened up about his kids being trolled on social media. Ajay Devgan said dealing with paps and the trolls which follow are hard to deal with but now they have learnt how to deal with it. Last year, Nysa was spotted visiting a salon soon after her grandfather Veeru Devgan’s death. The 16-year-old was mercilessly trolled for doing so. He talked about the same and said, “I’ll give you an example, I never spoke about this. When I lost my father, the second day, the kids were very upset. Nysa was crying all day and people were home, there were a lot of people. You know how the atmosphere is.”

He had further added, “I called her, I said stop being upset. Because you have to, they are kids. I told her, ‘Why don’t you go out, have something and come, eat something and come or things like this’. She said ‘I don’t want to go’. I told her, ‘you please go, there will be a change of mood. We are handling people, we are doing it. You just go out for half an hour’. She didn’t know where to go, she left and she went to a parlour”.

He concluded saying, “I said go get a hair wash or something. They have clicked pictures of her entering a parlour and they have trolled her. ‘Grandfather just died and she’s in the parlour’. What right do they have? I am sending her so that she feels better, she’s going through a trauma. What right do they have to say that? It’s ridiculous. And then she’s come back howling again. By the time she got back home, the pictures were out everywhere.”