Though Bollywood has witnessed many actors embracing the feeling of love and respect while being on the sets with their co-stars and other B-town celebrities, only some have become the epitome of love, respect and honour. Two such actors whose early romance bloomed into something much deeper and stronger, are none other than our very own Singham superstar, Ajay Devgn and his beautiful and equally talented wife Kajol.

Even though many thought that their marriage won’t last long after the duo tied the knot on February 24, 1999, the couple shut down all such notions with their everlasting connection and ever growing love. The two have been an inseparable part of each other’s lives since then, and have also become proud and doting parents of their two wonderful kids; Nysa and Yug Devgn.

As for the recent days, when the country is experiencing a major setback amid corona virus outbreak, the trend to share our precious memories and throwback photos has taken the internet with a storm. Giving in to the same trend with more than 5 million followers on Intsagram, Ajay Devgn recently shared a very heart-warming throwback picture of his with Kajol.

Taking to his Instagram handle on May 8, 2020, the Tanhaji actor shared a 22-year-old monochrome picture with his gorgeous wife and wrote, “Feels like it’s been twenty-two years since the lockdown began. @kajol.” The black and white picture showcases the couple looking at the other side while holding each other’s hand. Though every post by either of them becomes a headline for tabloids, this particular memory of the couple has now broken the internet for all the obvious reasons.

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn and Kajol were last seen in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which they played an on-screen couple. The period drama helmed by Om Raut also featured Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, and Neha Sharma in the lead roles. As for Kajol, the actress recently appeared in a short film titled Devi that has directed by Priyanka Banerjee