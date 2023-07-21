Ajay Devgn Once Teased Salman Khan About Ex Girlfriend Aishwarya Rai’s Relationship With Vivek Oberoi; Checkout Here

The unbreakable bond of friendship that exists between Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn transcends several decades. Because your friends have watched this movie, you can be sure that they will keep a secret that you tell them.

Ajay Devgn reveals that Salman once told him that he deserved better when talking about his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s new relationship with actor Vivek Oberoi in an old video that has since gone viral. Ajay makes the revelation in the video. Watch an old video of Ajay Devgn and Fardeen Khan answering the question “Kitne ko lagta hai kisiko dekh ke is lallu ko yeh ladki kaise mil gayi?” on Salman Khan’s game show Dus Ka Dum. The video is from the initial run of the show.

Fardeen Khan tells in an adorable way how people respond to him in the same manner when they see him with his wife as they do when they see him all by himself. While Salman Khan seems indifferent to Ajay Devgn’s statements about how he felt the same way about his ex-girlfriend’s partner, the Bholaa star’s suggestion that he put 45 calls to him causes him to burst out laughing.

Ajay Devgn said that he felt the same way about his ex-girlfriend’s husband. The altercation that took place between Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi is still drawing the attention of the general public.

While Vivek held a news conference in which he claimed that Salman had called him more than 45 times to threaten and abuse him because of his connection with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ash stayed dignified by remaining mute and avoiding the matter. Vivek’s allegations were made while Vivek was presenting evidence at the press conference.