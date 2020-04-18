Ajaz Khan Slams Babita Phogat Saying Aamir Khan Made Her, Sis Geeta Phogat Says, "Hume Khan Se Nafrat Nahi*

Babita Phogat is in a deep dark controversy as she made a communal tweet on Tablighi jamaat. She called the Tablighi Jamat people pigs and is now is a bad Controversy. And now she is claiming to be right in whatever she said. And this communal tweet has got even a hashtag trending #SuspendBabitaPhogat. Now Ajaz Khan has come out to slam her.

In his tweet, Ajaz Khan wrote how Babita is spewing hatred on the same Khan (Aamir) who made a film on her, who made her famous and who gave her money. He wrote, “The girl who respect due to Khan, Khan made him famous, Khan gave her money today, she hates on the same Khan? @BabitaPhogat You yourself are harmful to society, you are harmful to peace, you are harmful to the country, you are not ashamed but you are called opportunists. #SuspendBabitaPhogat.”

In response to his tweet, Babita’s sister Geeta replied saying, “We don’t hate any Khan, we hate those who despite knowing everything, have deliberately spread this epidemic !! And people like you are doing the work of spreading hate.”

हमें नफ़रत किसी खान से नहीं है…नफ़रत उनसे है जिन्होंने सबकुछ जानते हुए भी जानबूझकर इस महामारी को फैलाया है!! ओर ये नफ़रत फेलाने का काम आप जैसे लोग ही कर रहे हैं https://t.co/Tw1EDSvuQx — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) April 17, 2020

In her recently-released video, Babita said, “Pichle kuch dino se maine ek do Tweet kiye the, uske baad se kaafi log mujhe Facebook messenger par, WhatsApp par, aur Twitter messenger par galat galat messages bhej rahe hain, gaaliyan de rahe hain. Kuch log phone karke bhi dhamkiyan de rahe hain, toh unlogon ko main ek baat kehna chahti hun. Kaan khol kar ek baat sunlo aur dimaag main baitha lo ki main Zaira Wasim nahi hun ki tumhari dhamkion se dar kar ghar pe baith jaungi. Main tumhari dhamkiyon se nahi darne wali.”

यदि आप बबीता फोगाट को सपोर्ट करते हैं तो उन तक यह बात जरूर पहुंचा दीजिए और उनको बोलिए ध्यान से कान खोल कर सुन लें। pic.twitter.com/gqec3lQwPE — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) April 17, 2020

Ajaz Khan Slams Babita Phogat Saying Aamir Khan Made Her, Sis Geeta Phogat Says, "Hume Khan Se Nafrat Nahi* Gepostet von Womansera am Samstag, 18. April 2020