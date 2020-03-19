Akanksha Puri Comes Forward And Reveals Paras’ Designer Controversy Details; Says ‘Main Kay Pagal Hun’

Share

Paras Chhabra is controversy’s favourite child. He loves to get all the limelight by creating controversies every now and then either with his controversial statements or his antics. We already brought to you the allegations put by actor’s Bigg Boss 13 stylists.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Akanksha Puri cleared everything. Here is her conversation.

Paras has told us in an interview that he will pay your 1 lakh back to you, which you have given his BB 13 designers…

Look if this is about those designers Taashi & Co, I don’t want to talk about it.

So, I insist you talk…

Since you insist, I shall. And since injustice has been meted out to two young and innocent girls, I shall. Paras has swindled them.

Paras says he will pay you your 1 lakh which you gave to them despite it being a barter deal…

I suggest that he should rather give that 1 lakh to them.

By the way, kya main pagal hoon that I will pay from my pocket on something that’s a barter deal? Kya mere paas itne paise aa gaye hain?

Paras says, their clothes were bad and tight…

What a joke! I saw him wearing their clothes and shoes in most episodes and I am told by those girls he even recommended them to some of his inmates. If they’re lying and Paras is saying the truth that their clothes were not good, would he have put in the good word?

Some of his inmates were even seen wearing the clothes sent by Paras’ designers. Woh kaafi baant bhi raha tha andar.

And please let me tell you, everything that was happening on this front was with his mother’s consent. I always took her permission for every financial thing. She knew about every financial transaction.

And just one more quick question. Paras says, Mahira and few others were paying Rs 30K to their stylists unlike these two who were charging Rs 50K…

How would I know how much was Mahira paying and how many outfits were being delivered to her in 30K? Taashi & Co were sending him unlimited stuff, and mind you, they went out of their way. Get the count of stuff sent by them.