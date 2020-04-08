Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri were one of the cutest couples out there but couldn’t survive the tide of time. As Paras entered Bigg Boss 13, he found solace in Mahira Sharma and realized that his relationship with Akanksha was just a farce. Akanksha, on the other hand, made sure he was provided with everything but also was deeply hurt by the things Paras Chhabra said. She gave an interview blasting Paras and after coming out Paras also made things very clear. Now, in an interview, Paras has talked about Akanksha Puri even more.

“I don’t know what is wrong with Akanksha Puri. From September last year (2019), she has been talking about me. Initially, she spoke good things about me and then she started talking rubbish. Aisa kya hogaya (suddenly what has happened). In all my interviews I was very clear what I am going to do inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and she also knew about my strategies. If I started bonding with someone what was wrong it. If you see the show, my friendship with Shehnaz was also very nice and no matter we had differences, I always supported her. I was friends with Sidharth as well, he also supported me and in a similar way I bonded with Mahira too. You know that I have been addressing Mahira as my friend in the show, you are still going on shaming me. You are making comments about my clothes, shoes and it ruined things for me in front of Salman Khan sir. I ended up speaking to him rudely when he was not at all at fault. I had clearly told during Weekend ka Vaar that if the allegations that were put on me are true I will leave the show right away and won’t take a single penny. Later, it was clarified that I did not write any letter to her and did not use payda. She even said that the expensive shoes that I had purchased from my hard earned money were given to me by her. What were you trying to show, ke aap mujhe paal rahe the (you were taking care of my expenses). You are trying to prove it to the world that I don’t have money aur main aap ke paison par jee raha hoon. I have worked in 7 shows in the last few years, you are trying to say I have not earned any money from them. I did a show called Aghori just before entering Bigg Boss 13, I have been working non-stop after Badho Bahu where I starred in a small role. I did Viighnaharta Ganesh, Aarambh. I had money in my account especially after I started working on Badho Bahu,” said Paras.