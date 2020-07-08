Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri are the one couple who turned enemies after their relationship. However, Big Boss 13 was over six months ago and the fans can still smell the flames. We all know about a pair of shoes that Akansha Puri gifted to Paras, well it first turned out as the shoes were borrowed and not gifted when an Instagram page leaked the screenshot of the chat between Akanksha and the organisation. And now, here is what Akanksha wants to say on the same.

What’s more, presently we bring to you what Akanksha needs to state on the equivalent. The on-screen character gave us another arrangement of screenshots which demonstrated that the spilled talks Paras’ fans have been flowing are for different shoes (white) which she had sent as well however Paras never wore them. She further explained that the red shoes were purchased by her and they were not excessively costly. Akanksha sent us the visit among her and the planner discussing the installment of the shoes. Check it out:

Speaking about the whole issue, Akanksha said, “This chat has nothing to do with the shoes I have gifted him during his Bigg Boss stay. It has been incompletely posted. However, I can share the whole chat with you. Here we are discussing a different white colour shoe which we took for him in a barter deal and he didn’t wear it. Which pissed that person so much that he chased me to refund the money for it. And finally I paid him 2100 for the white shoes too.”

The actress further added “Also the red colour shoe which I sent him was indeed purchased by me. When I saw him destroying his yellow shoes for the task, I told the Colors team that I want to send him shoes and they said but it can’t be the same colour as it was destroyed. So, I spoke to the designer who had given us the yellow shoes to give me a different colour in it. But this time he was not ready to give it for free and asked me to buy it. So, I bought that for 4200. It was not that expensive, the way it was reported by some section of media without checking with me the rates. When he decided to enter the house I collaborated with 38 stylists and designers, not knowing that I’ll have to deal with this blame game in the future. People are trying to malign my image by leaking chats falcally. But I am done this time and to bring full stop I am sharing my chats with the designers so that this whole confusion is sorted.”

Concluding the issue, the lady stated: “It’s been so many months now I have been dealing with this topic, which I don’t want to. I am happy with my life and want to focus on my work. The moment he will pay my dues which is in lakhs, the last link will also be over between us. The amount is big, so I had given his mother the option to pay it in installments and she said they will get back to me which hasn’t happened yet. I really don’t want to keep any ties with him but before that he has to clear my dues.”