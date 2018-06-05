Popular Business Tycoon Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani went down his knees to propose his girlfriend Shloka Mehta in Goa earlier this year, in the presence of their families. The couple was captured while swapping the rings and the pictures went viral in no time on the internet.

After making it official, the Ambanis even threw a lavish pre-engagement bash at Antilla. Attending the bash were seen Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan and many more.

The couple is now set to get engaged in a traditional ceremony on June 30, 2018.

Earlier today, the two families have sent the ‘Save the Date’ video for the invitees. The beautiful video has ‘Shubhaarambh’ from Kai Po Che as the background music and is being sent by parents of Akash and Shloka, Nita and Mukesh Ambani and Mona & Russell Mehta.

Check out the lovely video right here and tell us your views on the same in the comment section! :

As per reports that are doing the rounds, Akash and Shloka’s engagement ceremony will take place at the Ambani residence in the city. Post the pre-engagement celebrations in Goa, the Ambanis along with their soon-to-be Bahurani were also spotted offering prayers at the Siddivinayak temple. Shloka had also accompanied her would-be in-laws Mukesh and Nita Ambani at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception.

The couple is expected to walk down the aisle in December this year. The wedding celebrations will go on for around four-five days in Mumbai.

Well, coming to Akash’s twin sister, Isha Ambani who got engaged to boyfriend Anand Piramal last month, it is being said that they will also tie the knot by the end of this year, somewhere around December.

The Ambanis and Mehtas have known each other for years. Akash and Shloka are told to have studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS). In a recent talk with a leading daily, Akash Ambani’s mother Nita Ambani said, “Mukesh and I have given very strong foundation to our kids and even larger wings to fly – they have the freedom to take decisions for themselves and of course, choose whom they would want to spend the rest of their lives with. Marrying the one you love is gratifying and heart-warming. I have known Shloka since she was four and we are all delighted to welcome her to our home and our hearts.”