Akshay Kumar And Dhanush To Romance Sara Ali Khan In Next Film, Atrangi Re; Double Dose Of Love With A Catch

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Who doesn’t know, that having some of the most south sought after actors sharing the same screen is an assured recipe for success and blockbusters? While Indian directors and film makers have many a times casted popular actors together, there are just some pairs that Bollywood has yet to see. One such upcoming collaboration is Anand L Rai’s upcoming directorial ‘Atrangi Re’. While only some plot markers were out earlier; like Akshay Kumar playing a very special character, not much about the storyline of AR. Rahman‘s musical, written by National Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma was known.

As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, the film is going to be a cross-cultural love story with a double dose of romance. Where Sara’s character will be from Bihar, romancing Dhanush who hails from South, Akshay will be playing a special character important to the narrative. Though the reports suggested that both Akshay and Dhanush will be seen romancing Sara, but there’s a catch. It will not be a love triangle, in fact, romance in different eras.

Brushing off the speculations about a love triangle, a source close to the development revealed, “While Atrangi Re is primarily a love story set in the heartland, aced with humor, the storytelling is in a zone the filmmaker has not attempted before. The screenplay follows a non-linear narrative of two romances from different timelines running in the parallel.”

Talking about Sara’s character, the source further added, “It’s a double role of sorts for Sara, the idea is to showcase diverse sides of the actress. Akshay and Dhanush’s characters too have a special trait that separates them from rest of the cast. Their appearances will be in sync with the way they act and react while a special look is being designed for Akshay.”

While sharing his views on this onscreen portrayal of a ‘special character’ and working with two new young actors, Akshay Kumar said, “I am thrilled to be working with Aanand L Rai, I have always admired the way he has said his stories. When he narrated the film to me, I said yes to it within 10 minutes. It may not need as many days as I take to shoot any other film but it is such a special role that my heart just couldn’t say no it and I will remember it for the rest of my life. My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title – Atrangi! And I know that Aanand in his special and simple way of storytelling will only do the magic to it! As I said, my heart just couldn’t let this one go.”

The film will go on floors next month in Bihar, followed by another stint in Madurai, and will finally hit the theatres near Valentine’s day next year.