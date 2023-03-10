Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi are currently in the US for The Entertainers tour. They have been performing and setting the dance floor on fire. Their recent performance has been brutally trolled by netizens. Akshay and Nora performed on Oo Antava song at their latest show for which netizens trolled them.

Akshay Kumar And Nora Fatehi Gets Trolled

Akshay and Nora grooved to Allu Arjun and Samantha’s song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise during The Entertainers tour. Nora looked sizzling in a red dress and both did some hot dance moves as they grooved to the chartbuster.

While many raved their performance, a section of netizens found it ‘vulgar’ and trolled them left, right and centre.

One user wrote, “Successfully ruined the music video”, while one commented, “Akshay Kumar ko to bas paisa kamane se matlab hain..film chale na chale usko paisa mil raha hai na bas”. Another wrote, “Wahiyat dance”, while one user wrote, “Cringe. So much people resorts to cheap tactics to become hit”. “Disgusting is the world”, wrote one. Many called it ‘pathetic’. One user commented, “what a vulgar dance by Akshay grandfather and Nora aunty”.

Recently, Akshay got trolled for wearing a lehenga while performing with Nora during one of the shows.

Samantha and Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava Song

Pushpa: The Rise released in 2021 and along with the movie, the songs were also hits. Oo Antava was one of them. It was one of the chartbusters of the year. The song landed in controversy too but it still became so popular among music lovers. The hookstep started trending and several celebs, and influencers made reel videos on it. It became a rage on social media.

Along with Akshay and Nora, Mouni Roy, Disha Patni, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana are also a part of Akshay’s The Entertainers tour.