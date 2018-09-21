Akshay Kumar is famous for more than just his fitness, discipline and acting skills. The actor is also known as the one with a heart of gold. Akshay Kumar is in news yet again for his another kind gesture. Just a few days ago, Acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi spoke about how she is struggling to make ends meet with a very low income as an activist. She also said how she is on the verge of being evicted from her rented house in Delhi.

Akshay has been quoted as saying, “My contribution is a very small gesture. I am embarrassed to even mention it. The idea is that Laxmi should be able to search for a job with dignity, without having to worry about paying house rent or stressing about not being able to provide a nutritious meal to her baby.” He further added, “I wish people realise that when a person is in need of livelihood, medals, awards and certificates don’t pay the bills. It’s important to support through practical means.”

Ever since the news of her facing hardships got out, Laxmi has reportedly been flooded with job offers and financial aid. Laxmi is overwhelmed with Akshay’s efforts and wants to thank him endlessly for his kind gesture.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in 2.0 alongside Rajinikanth and the period war drama film, Kesari, alongside Parineeti Chopra.