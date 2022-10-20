Akshay Kumar Removes His Shoes Before Singing Ram Setu’s Anthem, “Jai Shree Ram”

During the song launch event of Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar was seen removing his shoes and then stepping on the stage. He also sang the song with fans. Akshay shared the link to the song Jai Shree Ram on IG after the launch Ram Setu anthem part of the song. On his Instagram handle, where Akshay wrote, “Aap sabke liye hamara ye JaiShreeRam Anthem Out Now #RamSetu.” The Anthem of Ram Setu is composed by Vikram Montrose, confined by Shekhar Astitwa and supervised by Azeem Dayani.

Abhishek Sharma is the author and director of the film Ram Setu. It centres on Aryan Kulshrestha, played by Akshay Kumar, an atheist archaeologist who becomes a believer. He faces a race against time to establish the belief of the fabled Ram Setu before evil forces demolish this important piece of Indian history. In addition to Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi serving as the Creative Producer, the movie is made by Aruna Bhatia of Cape of Good Films, Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment, Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh of Lyca Productions and Prime Video.

Ram Setu has some amazing tech gadgets like Makar for which Akshay Kumar wrote on IG “Aaj ke special din pe chaliye milata hoon aapko kisi special se, miliye Makar se. Makar is an exclusive Exosuit used in the movie Ram Setu. An Exosuit plays a critical role in deep-sea exploration in the movie Ram Setu. We used this suit extensively in Ram Setu.” The movie Ram Setu’s trailer was already made public and was well-received by viewers. On October 25, the movie Ram Setu will be released in theatres.