Akshay Kumar Shows Up At Martial Arts Championship Event, Smashes Bricks

Akshay Kumar recently showed up at the 14th International Kudo tournament near Surat, Gujarat, in the middle of Diwali celebrations. The actor himself has organized the tournament for more than a decade now. Akshay recently shared a video of the tournament’s championship as he encountered the prizewinners of the season.

In the video, the actor reached the venue in a suit. Then he spoke to the audience from a stage and gave awards to the winners with the finest talents. Furthermore, Akshay actively participated in the event and showed his vigour and fighting knacks by smashing bricks with a hammer during the occasion.

Later on, the actor conveyed his thoughts through a post and wrote, “Thank you for celebrating your Diwali with us here at the Akshay Kumar 14th International Kudo Tournament. Coming here is always humbling, meeting you all reminds me of my beginning. I hope with the help of this tournament we help Kudo grow in India with each passing year.”

Over the past few years, the actor has trained himself as well in various martial art forms. Akshay is taught and drilled in Muay Thai, Karate, and Taekwondo. Speaking of his initiative, kudoindia.org mentioned him in 2011, stating, “Karate is me. I am Akshay because of Karate. And I owe it to my life, my career, my reason for being the disciplined action hero that I am. I think Karate should be made compulsory in schools so that children have the ability to defend and discipline themselves.”

“I got a special opportunity. My father let me practice. Now, I want to be like a father to those who are not as fortunate. I wish I could do more. Right now I am finding, feeding, supporting and organising this tournament to find the best so they can compete internationally and boost karate in India,” he further said, as per the report.