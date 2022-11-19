Akshay Kumar Will Star In The Untitled Film Directed By Tinu Desai- Deets Inside

The storyline of the movie is based on the life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. The courageous deed of an Indian hero will soon be presented to the public by Pooja Entertainment and Akshay Kumar.

The famous actor is prepared to depict the true account of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who in 1989, despite extreme odds, saved miners trapped in a coal mine. It is the first coal mine rescue in India. Akshay Kumar was overjoyed to have the chance to portray such an honourable character in cinema. He tweeted his response, saying, “It’s a narrative like no other!”

President Ramaswamy Venkataraman gave Gill the “Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak” in 1991. Recently, he also had a chowk on Majitha Road named after him.

Dr Sarvpreet Singh Gill, the son of Gill, claimed that his father had made a deal with the producers and had transferred full rights to filmmaker Dharmendra Suresh Desai, who had recently paid a visit to the Gills. Gill, who was born on November 22, 1939, in Sathiala, Amritsar, attended the Khalsa School and received his degree from Khalsa College in 1959. The movie would also shoot a scene at Khalsa College and in Amritsar.

It’s interesting that Tinu Suresh Desai, who previously collaborated with Akshay Kumar on the National Award-winning film “Rustom,” will be directing the movie. This Akshay Kumar-starring film, which is inspired by Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill’s brave deed, is another illustration of the high-quality entertainment content the company aspires to provide audiences.

The untitled, suspenseful, real-life rescue thriller by Pooja Entertainment, starring Akshay Kumar, is slated for release in 2023.